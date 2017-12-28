Officials: Man dead after firing shots at officers on I-95 in Stafford County, killing wife

The man who shot at officers on Interstate 95 Thursday afternoon has been identified as Gregory Lee and authorities say he died at Fairfax Inova Hospital overnight after crashing his SUV during the chase, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office told WJLA.

The sheriff’s department confirmed that the woman he shot to death before the chase was his wife, 36-year-old Melissa Dee Lee.

The incident started at around 11:30 a.m. when police received word to keep a lookout for a man traveling in an SUV who was being searched for as part of a murder investigation. Earlier that morning, Stafford County Sheriff Office officials say Lee shot and killed his wife on Newcastle Place, before leaving the scene and heading onto I-95. The couple are said to have children together, ABC7’s Scott Taylor reports.

When a state trooper and a Stafford County Deputy spotted the SUV on I-95, they tried to pull Lee over for a traffic stop, according to Virginia State Police, but when they did that Lee allegedly pulled onto the shoulder, got out of his car and started shooting at them. State police officials say one of the bullets hit the windshield of the trooper’s car and struck his headrest.

According to officials, Lee then got back into his car, kept driving and then crashed, overturning in his car, near mile marker 142.

Police say the officers were not injured in the incident.

