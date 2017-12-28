Deputies: Murder suspect who crashed on I-95 in Stafford suffered from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to head

UPDATE: Deputies in Stafford County say that the suspect who was critically injured in a crash on I-95 in Stafford after he allegedly shot and killed a woman, was found to be suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The suspect was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital where he is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

—

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A murder suspect who fired at police during a pursuit Thursday was critically injured after his vehicle overturned on I-95 in Stafford County.

The incident began at around 11:30 a.m. when Virginia State Police received word to keep a lookout for a man traveling in an SUV who was a suspect in a murder investigation.

The man is believed to be involved in a domestic-related shooting that left a woman dead in the southern part of the county.

When Virginia State Police Trooper Z.G. Torrance spotted the SUV on I-95 in Stafford County, he tried to pull the man over for a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle fled and a pursuit began.

A short time later, the SUV suddenly stopped in the center lane at mile marker 138, leaned out of the window and fired several rounds at the trooper. One bullet hit the windshield, according to a VSP spokesperson.

The trooper was able to escape injury when he ducked to the side as the bullet lodged into his driver’s seat.

The suspect then continued heading north on I-95, with the trooper still in pursuit. A Stafford deputy joined the pursuit and, when they approached mile marker 140, the SUV slowed and began firing at both police vehicles from the driver’s side window. The Stafford deputy suffered a minor injury when a bullet penetrated the windshield, according to VSP officials.

The SUV again continued north on I-95, weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. When it approached mile marker 142, the SUV sideswiped another vehicle, causing the driver to lose control.

The suspect vehicle then ran off the right side of the interstate, crashed into the guardrail, overturned and came to rest upside down in the northbound lanes. The driver was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital where he is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, VSP officials are also investigating a three-vehicle, chain-reaction crash that occurred during the course of the pursuit.

After Trooper Torrance’s vehicle was struck, causing him to stop at mile marker 138, the vehicle traveling behind Trooper Torrance rear-ended his car. A third car then rear-ended that vehicle. VSP officials say only one person suffered a minor injury in the chain-reaction crash and was treated at the scene.

No additional law enforcement officials or motorists were injured in the shooting or during the pursuit. No law enforcement officials fired their weapons during the course of the incident, a VSP spokesperson said.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

