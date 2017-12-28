Milwaukee police officers rescue teens from burning car

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes for rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car.

Officers Nicholas Schlei and Nicholas Reid, both 23, were on patrol Tuesday night when a Pontiac Grand Am crashed into a utility pole and overturned. Flames erupted from the car’s engine compartment.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that one teen escaped by kicking out a window, but the driver and another boy were unconscious.

The two officers managed to pull the 16-year-old boys out in less than a minute. Body camera captured the rescues on video.

Reid says he and his partner “knew that we had to get those kids out” and that “there’s no better feeling” than to help save someone.

