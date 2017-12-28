Kool & the Gang NYE concert at Innsbrook canceled

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kool and the Gang’s New Year’s Eve concert at Innsbrook After Hours has been postponed due to the expected forecast on Sunday.

Innsbrook posted on their website that the concert will be rescheduled for a later date this summer.

“The safety and well-being of our patrons and fans are our highest priority and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused,” Innsbrook said.

8News Meteorologist Matt DiNardo says the wind chills on Sunday are expected to be in the lower 20’s.

For more details on hospitality tickets, please contact (804)562-0489. For all general admission and dance floor tickets, please visit here or call (804)423-1779.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.