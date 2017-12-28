Inmate on the run after breaking through shower wall to escape Georgia jail

BARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate escaped from a Georgia jail and drove away in a county-owned vehicle.

The escape happened Wednesday when Christopher Nicholas Carrol broke through a brick wall before he climbed through a hole in a fence to escape from the county jail.

Carrol escaped from the Lamar County Jail, about 60 miles south of Atlanta.

The Associated Press reports that Carroll is from Olar, South Carolina, and was jailed in October on three counts of obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property.

The stolen vehicle was found in Allendale County, South Carolina.

Carroll is described as a 5’9″ white man who weighs about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

