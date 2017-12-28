Florida’s Weeki Wachee state park holding auditions for mermaids

SPRING HILL, FL (AP) – A beloved Florida state park is looking for new mermaids. Or at least humans who can pretend to be mermaids.

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park will hold auditions Jan. 13 for its world-famous mermaid squad.

There are currently 17 performing mermaids and three princes.

The Weeki Wachee mermaids perform underwater year-round in 72-degree spring water from the head of the Weeki Wachee River.

The show debuted in 1947 in a limestone theater built below the spring’s surface.

The park expects at least 50 women to come for the first round of auditions, which includes a 300-yard endurance swim and up to 15 minutes of treading water.

Passing candidates will be invited back for an underwater audition, where they’ll have to show they can move like mermaids.

Here’s information about the auditions from the Weeki Wachee website:

Wanna be one of the world-famous #WeekiWachee #Mermaids? We are now accepting applications. A water audition is scheduled for Saturday, January 13, 2018, at 4:30 PM. You must be at least 18 years of age to apply. You MUST RSVP your spot to audition by emailing weekihr@gmail.com, no later than January 11, 2018. Starting salary is $10/hour, and you must be able to work a minimum four days a week. The audition will include an endurance swim (300 yards-timed), as well as treading water for ten minutes. If you or someone you know is interested, please share this post. You can download the State employment application by visiting http://bit.ly/2lU8hYH.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.