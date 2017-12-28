FBI asking for help identifying bank robber

RICHMOND, Va. – The FBI is asking the public to help identify a woman wanted in connection with several bank robberies.

According to the FBI, on December 20th, a woman entered the BB&T Bank on Lakeside Avenue in Henrico and gave the teller a note demanding money and showed a gun. The teller complied with the demand and the woman left the bank. Then, on December 23rd, investigators believe the same woman robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on West Broad Street in Richmond. According to authorities, the woman again produced a demand note and said she had a gun. The teller did as she was told and the suspect fled. According to the FBI, the woman should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the FBI Richmond Division’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at 804-261-1044.

