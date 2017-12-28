Detective assaulted while making arrest at Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Police detective was assaulted while trying to make an arrest overnight in downtown Richmond.

According to 8News police sources, the detective was in the process of arresting a fraud suspect at Station 2, a restaurant located on E. Main Street, when a female hit the detective.

The original suspect and the female attacker then fled. The fraud suspect was later arrested around 18th and Main streets.

Richmond Police did not specify whether the female suspect was in custody.

