Chesterfield standoff suspect was involved in previous armed standoff with police in Utah

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kenneth Perna-Rutsky, who was fatally shot by police during an armed standoff in Chesterfield County Wednesday was previously involved in a standoff, three years ago, in Utah.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chesterfield Police: Police fatally shot standoff suspect

8News affiliate KUCW reported in July 2014, Perna-Rutsky was involved in a very similar incident in which police responded to a report of an armed and suicidal person in a town near Salt Lake City, Utah.

Police at the time said that Perna-Rutsky pulled a gun after getting into an argument with his fiancee. KUCW reports that he then put the gun to the woman’s head and told her he was going to shoot her.

Shortly thereafter, Perna-Rutsky pointed the gun at himself and attempted suicide, but the gun did not fire.

His fiance then escaped and called 911.

Shortly thereafter, the standoff began because Perna-Rutsky would not respond when officers arrived at the door. A SWAT team was then called to the scene.

The situation was eventually resolved after four hours when he surrendered to the SWAT team.

It is not clear at this time whether Perna-Rutsky served any jail time as a result of the previous incident, but 8News discovered Thursday that he has had previous run-ins with the law in Virginia.

Court records show that officers had been dispatched to his home four previous times since Jan. 1, 2016. Court records show he was charged with assault and battery in May of this year. However, that charge was later dismissed.

He was also previously charged with public profanity and intoxication.

Check the previous story to learn more details about the incident that happened in Chesterfield Wednesday.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.