Chesterfield police probe crash near Huguenot Baptist Church

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)  — One person is in custody following a crash in the area of Huguenot Baptist Church.

The incident occurred on Huguenot Road and one vehicle suffered “significant front end damage,” according to Lt. Don Story, a spokesperson with Chesterfield County Police Department.

The unknown suspect was cited for driving under the influence, Story added.

