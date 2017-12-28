Chesterfield police probe crash near Huguenot Baptist Church

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is in custody following a crash in the area of Huguenot Baptist Church.

The incident occurred on Huguenot Road and one vehicle suffered “significant front end damage,” according to Lt. Don Story, a spokesperson with Chesterfield County Police Department.

Chesterfield officers are working a Crash Huguenot Road in the area of Huguenot Baptist Church. One vehicle with significant front end damage. Officers are trying to determine what the driver struck. One in custody for DUI. @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 @CCPDVa pic.twitter.com/IMkwKhc71T — Lt. Don Story (@LtDonStory) December 29, 2017

The unknown suspect was cited for driving under the influence, Story added.

