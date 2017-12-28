Body of Virginia woman found burned in Las Vegas dumpster

LAS VEGAS (WSET/WRIC) — The body of a woman who grew up in Roanoke, Virginia was recently found burned and abandoned in a dumpster near a Las Vegas apartment complex.

ABC affiliate WSET reports that just days before her remains were found, Tess Henry’s mother had mailed her a new ID to allow her to get on a plane and come back to her family in Virginia.

Henry never made it home.

According to family members, she struggled with addictions to heroin and opioids. She arrived in Las Vegas after her family sent her there for rehab.

On Mother’s Day, she told her mom she had left the clinic and was back on the street.

“She didn’t make it,” Patricia Mehrmann told reporters.She didn’t make it home … Whoever took her life as she was trying so desperately to get back home, to be a mother to her son. It’s a tragedy.”

Detectives are currently working to determine what happened.

“It looks like she was put in a plastic bag, and then there was an accelerant and the bag basically melted on her body and she’s unclothed, naked,” explained LVMPD Homicide Lt. Dan McGrath.

Police said Henry recently had multiple run-ins with the law in the days leading up to her death. However, detectives still don’t know how her body ended up miles from where she had been living.

