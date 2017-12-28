2 charged after detective assaulted while making arrest at Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Police detective was assaulted while trying to make an arrest overnight in downtown Richmond.

According to a Richmond Police spokesperson, the detective was investigating 23-year-old Kyle J. Purdy of Henrico around 1:45 a.m. at Station 2, a restaurant located on E. Main Street, for credit card fraud.

When the detective was attempting to make an arrest, a friend of Purdy, 23-year-old Jonae J. Archer, assaulted the detective, police said. Purdy then briefly fled on food but was quickly caught in the 1700 block of East Main Street.

Police said the detective received non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical treatment.

Purdy was charged with credit card fraud and Archer was charged with simple assault.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Det. Tori Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

