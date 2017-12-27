Wanted suspect arrested, stolen guns recovered after car crash in Stafford

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Tuesday which led to a wanted man’s arrest, and the recovery of stolen firearms.

A second suspect was later arrested in connection with the stolen guns.

Deputies responded to a crash near the intersection of Route 1 and Route 610. When they arrived, they found the passenger of the vehicle, Ishmeal McGriff, 20, was wanted in Spotsylvania and Prince William Counties.

After searching the vehicle, officers found what appears to be marijuana and two guns. McGriff said he bought the guns in Woodbridge before admitting he stole them from unlocked vehicles in Stafford and Prince William.

McGriff said that he stole the guns and credit card with the help of Jaquon Bowles, 18. Bowles was later arrested at his residence.

Bowles is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of grand larceny, credit card theft, tampering with a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and conspiracy to commit credit card fraud.

McGriff is also in custody at Rappahannock Regional Jail, being held without bond on grand larceny, concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and receiving stolen goods charges.

