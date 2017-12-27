Subzero temperatures freeze waterfall in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/WFLA) – Extremely cold weather brought out a beautiful sight in Minnesota in a frozen waterfall.

Minnehaha Falls frozen completely, all 53 feet of it, thanks to below-zero temperatures.

Some urban hikers ventured out onto the icy rocks to catch a glimpse of the view behind the fall.

Park rangers warn that they weren’t only risking their lives, but risking a citation, as climbing behind the rocks is illegal.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.