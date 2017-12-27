CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police, SWAT and hostage negotiators are working to make contact with a barricaded suspect who fired a weapon at officers in a Chester neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Sunset Boulevard, near River’s Bend Shopping Center, for reports of shots fired inside of a residence at around 10:35 a.m. Authorities tell 8News that the suspect brandished a firearm at responding officers and fired at least one shot at them. Officers then returned fire, and the suspect retreated inside the residence.

Sunset Blvd still blocked off as @CCPDVa investigate a man who barricaded himself and shot several rounds at police. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/XvlqZh1Dt1 — Gretchen Ross (@G_Ross8News) December 27, 2017

Authorities on scene are still working to establish contact with the suspect. A robot is also being used to check the inside of the home.

8News has a crew on scene gathering more information. Check back for updates.

Police: Suspect barricaded self in Chester home, fired at officers View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.