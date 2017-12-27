CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police, SWAT and hostage negotiators are working to make contact with a barricaded suspect who fired a weapon at officers in a Chester neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Sunset Boulevard, near River’s Bend Shopping Center, for reports of shots fired inside of a residence at around 10:35 a.m. Authorities tell 8News that the suspect brandished a firearm at responding officers and fired at least one shot at them. Officers then returned fire, and the suspect retreated inside the residence.
Authorities on scene are still working to establish contact with the suspect. A robot is also being used to check the inside of the home.
8News has a crew on scene gathering more information. Check back for updates.
Police: Suspect barricaded self in Chester home, fired at officers
