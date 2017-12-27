Police Emerald Society to hold fundraiser for two troopers killed in Charlottesville helicopter crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society (MRPES) is holding a fundraiser for the families of the two Virginia State Police troopers killed in a helicopter crash while monitoring a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville back in August.

The event to help the families of Trooper Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, 40, and Lieutenant Pilot Henry John “Jay” Cullen III, 48, will take place on Jan. 6 at Rosie Connolly’s, located at 1548 A East Main Street, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Our hope is that this financial assistance will permit the families to focus on coping with the difficult road ahead instead of worrying about finances,” Bernard Adams, President of MRPES said in a press release.

The fundraiser will have entertainment provided by The Mash Up, Baffa Academy of Irish Dance and the MRPES Pipes & Drums.

MRPES is a non-profit organization whose core mission is to provide assistance to the survivors of any law enforcement officers that is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

