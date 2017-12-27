NICU babies get handmade snowman hats, bedding for the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Volunteers at the NICU at the Women’s Hospital at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital are helping their patients get into the holiday spirit.
Babies there were given handmade snowman hats and bedding for Christmas.
NICU babies
NICU babies x
