Mother of Colonial Heights teen killed in Christmas Eve shooting: ‘He’s already forgiven the man for doing this’

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Only three days have passed since Sherrie Davis lost her son. It happened the night before Christmas. Tonight she took the time to speak with 8News to look back on the night that forever changed her life.

“That’s always been my biggest fear is something happening to my child,” Davis told 8News reporter Kirk Nawrotzky. “You don’t think something like this is going to happen to your child. And when I was standing outside that hospital, I prayed with all my heart that either God took me or would bring Ian home.”

Ian Butler was only 16-years-old. He was hanging out with his best friend on Christmas Eve when police say he was killed by a gunshot.

23-year-old Jeffery Stephenson is facing second-degree murder charges and is being held without bond.

“He took my son away from me. My son doesn’t get to live his life anymore,” Davis said.

But Davis said the bullet that killed Ian was not intended for him.

“They were just laughing, chilling, and all of a sudden, he pointed a gun and said guess what, and Ian just jumped,” Davis said.

Presents still sit by the Christmas tree, unopened by the teen they were intended for, a sad reminder of a life taken too soon.

“He was the light of my life. He never met a stranger. He was always smiling. Very caring and giving. Loving. He was an amazing child,” Davis said.

Davis said that she wishes she understood why it happened and feels anger towards the man who killed her son, but believes Ian has already chosen forgiveness.

“Ian’s already probably forgiven Kyle. Ian’s a very forgiving person. He will forgive anybody, and he’s already forgiven the man for doing this to him,” Davis said.

Jeffrey Kyle Stephenson appeared in court Wednesday where he was denied bond. He will next appear in court January 25.

Watch 8News at 11 for the full story.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mom ‘crushed’ after teen son killed in Colonial Heights Christmas Eve shooting

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.