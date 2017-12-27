Man charged in shooting death of 23-year-old man at Henrico gas station

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police say they have arrested the suspect in the shooting death of a man at a Henrico gas station on Dec. 15.

Henrico police were called to the Exxon on the corner of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Bloom Lane just after 10 p.m. for a shooting. Officers located Bryant Jamar Lewis, 23, of Henrico, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified Marcellus Lovett Carter, 25, of Henrico as being responsible for the death of Lewis. Carter was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

