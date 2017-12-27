Hokies ready to lock down Oklahoma State in Camping World Bowl

ORLANDO, FL (WRIC) — For the 25th year in a row the Virginia Tech Hokies will march into postseason play looking to get a win, this year is no different with a bid for a second straight 10-win season since head coach Justin Fuente arrived in Blacksburg.

The Hokies (9-3) face the Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3) in the Camping World Bowl Thursday at 5:15 p.m. It’s the second bowl game in Orlando, Florida since defeating Rutgers in overtime of the Russell Athletics Bowl 13-10 in 2012.

The matchup to watch in the game will be the chess game between longtime Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster and Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Foster’s defense for the Hokies ranks 12th in the nation totaling over 305 yards per game and is 17th in defensive yards per play (4.85), while Yurcich’s aerial offensive attack has thrown for over 4,500 passing yards and 35 touchdowns.

The Hokies will be without their leader and top receiver Cam Phillips who underwent successful surgery for a sports hernia earlier in the month, leaving the lead receiver role to Sean Savoy who has 39 receptions for 454 yards and four touchdowns.