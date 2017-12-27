Henrico PD seeks help locating wanted suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted suspect who is known to frequent the Creighton Court area of Richmond.

Ralphael Thiearthur Fuller, 29, is wanted on charges of abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, domestic assault, and grand larceny.

Fuller is described as a 5-foot-11, 190-pound black male who has a tattoo of a tiger on his right arm.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

