Henrico man killed in Christmas Day crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 49-year-old Henrico County man was killed in a two-car crash on Christmas Day, police said.

The crash occurred at around 3:25 p.m. on New Market Road, just east of Willson Road. Police say a Nissan truck was traveling eastbound, swerved into the eastbound lane and struck a Ford truck that was traveling westbound.

The driver of the Ford, who has been identified as Patrick Sean McClaning of Henrico, died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

