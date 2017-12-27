Goats rescued from Louisa County farm find new home

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some of the goats rescued from a hoarding situation in Louisa County earlier this month have found a new home.

Martha Drum, a volunteer who helped rescue the animals, is adopting a female goat and her two kids — who were born just days after they were rescued.

“Donnie” and “Rhonda” will be mascots for the Community Animal Response Team (CART).

“The message I would want people to take from — it is — if you have a lot of animals and you need help, please ask for help before we need to be getting a search warrant before a court date has to be set,” Drum said.

Dozens of the rescued animals are also being cared for at the Richmond Wildlife Center.

