Experts: Saving more among top money resolutions for 2018

(CNN) — We’re just days away from entering 2018 — which might mean thinking of resolutions for the new year.

According to Fidelity’s annual New Year Financial Resolutions study, people are more optimistic heading into 2018.

“The good news is that more people feel better about their financial situation now and they feel much better about the prospects going forward,” said Ken Hevert, SVP of Retirement and College Products at Fidelity Investments.

Experts say this especially applies to millennials.

“Millennials are focusing more and more on long-term savings goals like saving for retirement,” Hevert said. “Conversely, if you look at older generations, while they are still optimistic, they are a little less optimistic, and their resolutions tend to focus on things like saving for health care and retirement.”

Fidelity found the top money resolutions for 2018 were saving more, spending less, paying down debt and considering the future.

“The further away you are from retirement, the more comfortable you should be leveraging equities and riding the ups and downs of the market over the long-term,” Hevert said.

