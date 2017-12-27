EveryLitterBitHurts: Hanover Sheriff’s Office launching litter enforcement campaign

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday a new campaign that aims to raise awareness about litter abatement.

During the campaign, which will run through the month of January, sheriff’s office will be increasing patrols in the area of the county convenience centers and will continue to enforce litter laws. The county’s Department of Public Works will also be passing out litter bags designed for vehicles, along with cup holder ashtrays, free of charge.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging members of the community to spread the word about the campaign on social media by using the hashtag, #EveryLitterBitHurts.

“Despite current efforts, the Hanover County Department of Public Works collected over 374,000 pounds of litter from our roadways in 2016. Unfortunately, this costs our citizens over $69,000.00,” Sheriff David R. Hines said in a release. “It is the goal of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Works to educate the public on litter laws, reduce the cost of litter collection to our citizens and to keep our roadways clean and free of trash.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.