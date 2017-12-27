Cold weather means busted pipes: Here’s what you can do to protect your home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Temperatures are dipping low in Central Virginia Wednesday night. If you’re not careful, that cold weather could lead to busted pipes.

Kirk found that when damage like a busted pipe occurs it creates a mess to deal with and can get expensive. Taking precautions to prevent such a thing will go a long way.

Cases like this happen every winter and taking a few minutes out of your day is easy.

We spoke with a homeowner as well as Brad Bradley of Bradley Mechanical, who offers up these tips on how to avoid such disaster.

“Pipes on outside walls are going to freeze first. So, if you’ve got your sink, washing machines, those are on outside walls normally,” Brad Bradley said. “I’d open the cabinets so the heat can get under the cabinets. A lot of people say leave some of the faucets dripping, let them run a little bit. That’s okay. Just be careful you don’t have any stopped up drains to overflow the sink.”

Rodney Holmes, a homeowner agreed.

“Just take the precautions,” Holmes said. “Everybody should to prevent damage down the road.”

Older homes are often more vulnerable to the cold, so take the proper steps if that’s the case with your house.

