Barricaded suspect who fired at officers found dead in Chester home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say that the barricaded suspect who fired a weapon at officers in a Chester neighborhood Wednesday morning was found dead in the home.

Police were called to the home located in the 300 block of Sunset Boulevard, near River’s Bend Shopping Center, for reports of shots fired inside of a residence at around 10:35 a.m. SWAT and hostage negotiators were also later called to the scene.

Authorities told 8News that the male suspect brandished a firearm at responding officers and fired at least one shot at them. Officers then returned fire, and the man retreated inside the residence.

A robot was used to check the inside of the home. It is still unclear if the man, who has not yet been identified, died from returned fire or if the injury was self-inflicted.

Forensic teams remain on the scene.

