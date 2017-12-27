Barricade suspect who fired at officers found dead inside Chester home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 38-year-old man was found dead inside a Chester home after an hours-long standoff with police Wednesday, and 8News has learned that it wasn’t his first run-in with law enforcement.

Officers were called to the home, located in the 300 block of Sunset Boulevard near River’s Bend shopping center, for reports of shots fired inside of a residence at around 10:35 a.m. When police arrived on scene, they found a woman in the driveway who reported that a possibly suicidal man was inside the home.

That man, who has been identified as Kenneth J. Perna-Rutsky, exited the home and fired a weapon at the officers, according to police. The two officers then returned fire, and the suspect retreated inside the home.

SWAT and hostage negotiators also responded to the scene. The large and active police presence shut the neighborhood down for roughly two hours as officials worked to make contact with the suspect.

Sunset Blvd still blocked off as @CCPDVa investigate a man who barricaded himself and shot several rounds at police. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/XvlqZh1Dt1 — Gretchen Ross (@G_Ross8News) December 27, 2017

A robot was used to check the inside of the home and found the man lying on the floor.

It is still unclear if the suspect died from a self-inflicted wound or if he was struck when the officers returned fire.

Police: Suspect barricaded self in Chester home, fired at officers View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Perna-Rutsky’s neighbor, Danielle Stell, said she was in awe when she returned to her usually ‘quiet’ neighborhood after running a quick errand Wednesday morning.

“So surprised,” she said. “I left my house for about 10 minutes and I came back to River’s Bend Boulevard with a bunch of police and they told me that I couldn’t go home, and that I couldn’t go home for a while and to go somewhere else.”

8News has learned that this wasn’t Perna-Rutsky’s first run-in with law enforcement. Before Wednesday’s deadly incident, officers had been dispatched to the same home four previous times since January 1, 2016. Court records show he was charged with assault battery in May of this year, though that charge was later dismissed. He was also charged with public profanity/intoxication.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.