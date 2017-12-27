Barricade suspect who fired at officers and was later found dead identified

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say that the suspect who fired a weapon at officers in a Chester neighborhood Wednesday morning was found dead in the home.

Police were called to the home located in the 300 block of Sunset Boulevard, near River’s Bend Shopping Center, for reports of shots fired inside of a residence at around 10:35 a.m. SWAT and hostage negotiators were also later called to the scene.

Authorities told 8News that the male suspect brandished a firearm at responding officers and fired at least one shot at them. Officers then returned fire, and the man retreated inside the residence.

Police have since identified the man as Kenneth J. Perna-Rutsky, 38.

A robot was used to check the inside of the home and found the man lying on the floor. It is still unclear if Perna-Rutsky died from officer’s gunfire or if the injury was self-inflicted.

Neighbor Danielle Stell, who has lived on Sunset Boulevard for the past six years, was shocked to learn of the incident taking place in her ‘quiet’ neighborhood.

“So surprised,” she said. “I left my house for about 10 minutes and I came back to River’s Bend Boulevard with a bunch of police and they told me that I couldn’t go home, and that I couldn’t go home for a while and to go somewhere else.

