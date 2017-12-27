94-year-old woman beaten with flashlight, airlifted to hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman faces charges after allegedly beating a 94-year-old woman with a flashlight, forcing the emergency responders to airlift the woman for treatment.

The incident in Tiller happened on December 22, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. A 911 call said the elderly woman, Agnes Campbell, was assaulted in her home in the 10000 block of South Umqua Road.

The probable cause document obtained by KOIN 6 News shows Campbell’s son, Larry, got a call from his mom’s neighbor, Leta Allen, who told him an unknown man with a beard walked into the house and began hitting his mother.

Larry rushed to his mom’s house and found Leta Allen and her husband, Van, at the house. Agnes told Larry “Leta beat her up,” which he told to the police.

Agnes remained conscious even though she had severe injuries above both eyes and in the back of her head. She told deputies Leta came by for a chat and said she couldn’t find her flashlight. Leta found her flashlight and then “started hitting her in the head as hard as she could with it” while she was sitting in a chair, Agnes told deputies.

There were no signs of forced entry into the home and after more investigation and witness interviews, Allen was taken into custody.

The 54-year-old was arrested and jailed in Douglas County for 2nd-degree assault.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.