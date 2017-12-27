4,000 babies and counting: Women’s Hospital in Henrico has record-breaking year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Meet Mitchell Noonkester.

He’s only a day old, but he’s already marking a milestone.

At 8 lbs. 6 1/2 oz. he became the 4,000th baby delivered at the Women’s Hospital at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in 2017. That’s a record for the facility.

Last year, 3,872 babies were delivered.

“We have been waiting and waiting for this little blessing and he’s here now and we’re just thrilled to have this little guy join our family,” said mom Lauren Noonkester.

Mitchell arrived at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday.

“We just feel so lucky and blessed,” said dad Seth.

Big sister Rose is already stepping into the role. She was born at the same hospital nearly three years ago. That was before the renovations and additions.

The hospital attributes its growth in deliveries in part to its recent expansion, but also to its service and focus on technology.

“We have a fabulous group of nurses here who just give everything they have to these patients and the families that come in,” said clinical educator for labor and delivery Linda Mitchell.

She has been working at the hospital for more than 20 years and said she was excited to see the facility hit its highest number of deliveries so far.

“We have more room for growth and I’m looking forward to next year,” she said.

The newly renovated state-of-the-art Women’s Hospital at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital officially opened its doors to the community about a year ago. The final phase of the construction project included a brand new Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. That was completed two months ago.

PHOTOS: Inside the facility View as list View as gallery Open Gallery PHOTO: Henrico Doctors’ Hospital PHOTO: Henrico Doctors’ Hospital PHOTO: Henrico Doctors’ Hospital PHOTO: Henrico Doctors’ Hospital

“The facility was designed and created to accommodate a variety of care options that women are seeking, from high-risk patients under perinatal specialty care who need continuous monitoring and immediate access to a multidisciplinary medical team, to a patient that wants low-intervention care during their stay,” said hospital spokesperson Joanna Callaway.

The newly-formed family of four plan to pack up and head home Thursday.

“It makes for a wonderful Christmas and a wonderful start to 2018 to see this beautiful soul joining us in the world,” said Seth Noonkester.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.