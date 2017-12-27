3 arrested in Henrico on heroin, meth & OxyContin charges

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County recently arrested and charged three people with drug charges after they were pulled for suspicious activity Tuesday.

Police said that they pulled two separate vehicles, one driven by Sean Patrick McDonald and the other by Phillip Brewington.

A third suspect, Jenavie Michelle Francis and a juvenile were also in the vehicle driven by McDonald.

Police said they made the stops in the 7000 block of West Broad Street.

Officers found what appears to be heroin in the vehicle occupied by McDonald and Francis and what appears to be heroin, methamphetamine and OxyContin in Brewington’s vehicle.

McDonald was charged with driving with a suspended licesnse, possession of heroin and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Francis was charged with possession of heroin and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Brewington was charged with heroin distribution, possession with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and possession of OxyContin.

