RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was shot in the head Sunday night in South Richmond.

It happened on the 2300 block of East Tremont Court at around 10:30 p.m.

Police call her injuries life threatening. She is currently at VCU Medical Center.

Police don’t have any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.