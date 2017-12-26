Volunteers needed to help move furniture at newly renovated Richmond elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Volunteer are needed this week at Overby-Sheppard Elementary school. They need help unpacking supplies and furniture at their newly renovated location on the north side.

Volunteers are needed Wednesday through Saturday anytime between 9am and 4pm

Registration is required. You can do that by contacting Tim Brown at tbrown6@rvaschools.net or call 804-241-0149.

