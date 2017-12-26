Virginia Zoo picks name for lion cub through charitable fundraiser

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A zoo has raised more than $3,500 for a lion conservation group through a contest to name its newest lion cub.

The Virginia Zoo said in a Facebook post Monday that the cub has been named “Emery.” The Norfolk zoo held a contest from Dec. 11 through Dec. 22 in which members of the public could submit names, with each dollar donated counting as one vote for the submission.

All the proceeds benefit Pride Lion Conservation Alliance, which leads efforts to research and protect the existing wild lion population in Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique and Zambia.

News outlets report Emery was born to Zola and Mramba at the zoo on Oct. 28.

