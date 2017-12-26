Police: 11-year-old Maryland girl accidentally shot, killed by child family member

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WRIC) — Authorities say that is was apparently a child family member who accidentally shot and killed a young girl at a Prince George’s County home on Friday.

Prince George’s County Police told WJLA that they were called to the 15500 block of Saint Phillips Road just before 10 p.m. and found the 11-year-old girl suffering from a bullet wound.

Officials say the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, there were adults at home during the shooting.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 301-772-4925.

