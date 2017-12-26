Mom ‘crushed’ after teen son killed in Colonial Heights Christmas Eve shooting

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Sherrie Davis had plans to prep for Christmas with her 16-year-old son, Ian Butler.

“We were going to make ham, deviled eggs and two chocolate eclair cakes — one just for Ian,” she said.

But she had no idea when she left for work at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, they would never be able to follow through.

Butler, a freshman at Colonial Heights High School, died just hours later after someone opened fire at his home in the 500-block of Riverview Road. His mom said he was shot in the chest.

The teen was taken to Tri-Cities ER. Davis said her son was unconscious but still had a heartbeat. She said, despite two blood transfusions, he didn’t make it.

“It crushed me,” said Davis. “He was a really good kid. A bright, smart young man. He was my life.”

On Monday, Colonial Heights Police announced they made an arrest in relation to the fatal shooting.

Jeffrey Kyle Stephenson, a 23-year-old resident of Prince George, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Police called Stephenson an “acquaintance.”

He’s being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail while police continue investigating what led to the incident.

For now, Davis remembers her son as a loving, caring young man who was good at sports.

“He wanted to be a professional baseball player,” she said.

Though Butler was the only kid living with her, Davis said he also had two older sisters and a 3-year-old niece.

“He was my baby,” she said.

Neighbors are still trying to make sense of what happened just feet away.

“It’s a shame. I mean, any day of the year but especially on Christmas Eve,” said one neighbor. “This is supposed to be a time of peace, of love, when people come together.”

Neighbor Marie Hazelwood described Butler as very polite and well mannered.

“It’s sad. I mean, he’s so young. I had just seen him the day before outside,” she said. “The mother just lost a very good friend not too long ago and then to have her son taken away just like that.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family raise money to cover funeral costs.

Prince George County Police assisted with the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Stephenson is scheduled to appear in Colonial Heights General District Court on Dec. 27 at 10:45 a.m.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.