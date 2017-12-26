Local restaurant stays open on Christmas day to serve those in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local restaurant kept their doors open on Christmas day — a tradition the owner began in 2014 to give back to the community.

Maldini’s Ristorante on Forest Hill served a buffet for anyone who needed a hot meal. The restaurant also handed out donated toys, hats and blankets.

With the help from volunteers and restaurant staff, Owner Marcello Armetta told 8News he plans to keep the tradition going for as long as possible.

“As long as I have my legs supporting me and I’m the owner of the restaurant, I will do it every year,” Armetta said. “I like it; I enjoy it, even if I’ve been at work since 4 this morning. I don’t feel tired at all.”

Armetta added that he believes it’s important to teach his children how to help those who are in need.

