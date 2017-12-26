Police ID Richmond man found dead in home; homicide investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the city’s Fulton Hill community.

Police originally launched a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead in a home in the 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday, authorities identified the victim as 38-year-old Terah B. Springs and ruled his death as a homicide.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

