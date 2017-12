ORLANDO, FL (WRIC) — The Virginia Tech Hokies continue their streak of 25 straight bowl game appearances with practices and festivities this week for the Camping World Bowl against Oklahoma State this Thursday at 5:15 p.m. in Orlando, Fl.

The Hokies (9-3) are making their second trip to central Florida for postseason football in the last five years and hope to win their second bowl game in a row. They defeated Arkansas last year in the Belk Bowl.