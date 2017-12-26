Henrico Police looking for man they say robbed Willow Lawn bank

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are looking for a suspect who they said robbed a bank in the county’s west end.

Henrico Police said that a man entered the Village Bank located in the 1600 block of Willow Lawn Drive and told a teller he was armed.

The man then demanded money from the teller.

The teller gave the man money and he then fled.

Police described the suspect as a white man between the ages of 55 and 60, between 5’9″ and 6’0″, with an average build, wearing an overcoat and a Carhartt baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

