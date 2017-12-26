Democratic candidate asks State Board of Elections to delay until court makes decision

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Democratic candidate Shelly Simonds is asking the Virginia State Board of Elections to delay making a final decision in the tied House of Delegates election in the 94th District until courts can rule on a petition to have a single ambiguous ballot thrown out.

This is happening one day before a tiebreaker was set to take place to determine the race’s winner.

In a letter to the State Board of Elections, Simonds’ lawyers said they have filed a petition with the recount-panel, and are waiting for them to rule on their motion for reconsideration of the ambiguous ballot.

Here's the letter from @shelly_simonds' lawyers asking SBE *not* to draw a name in tiebreaker tomorrow. Says board doesn't have set deadline for drawing as long as process is completed before session (Jan. 10). pic.twitter.com/U6tDWKwyFM — Evanne Armour (@Evanne8News) December 26, 2017

They said that they think the ruling by the panel of judges may make the tiebreaker drawing unnecessary. They say in the letter that as long as a determination is made by Jan. 10, when the legislative session begins, it shouldn’t make a difference.

No word has yet been given by her opponent David Yancey on the request, but Parker Slaybaugh, a spokesperson for the House Republican Caucus issued a statement Tuesday.

They're asking the State Board of Elections to hold off on tomorrow's drawing…and for the court to reconsider its decision to count the ballot that tied up the race. #HD94 pic.twitter.com/x4nSSlmnp8 — Evanne Armour (@Evanne8News) December 26, 2017

In it, he said that the Republican Party believes that the three-judge court ruled correctly in counting the ballot. He said that the process used to determine the election in HD 94 was exactly the same used in determining a winner in House District 28 which gave the ballot to Democratic candidate Joshua Cole.

“The Court agreed to review the ballot. After review, the Court agreed to count the ballot for Cole. This is exactly analogous to our actions in House District 94 and demonstrates unequivocally that the actions ofthe Court in Newport News were appropriate and equitable,” Slaybaugh said.

