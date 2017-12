RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation in the city’s Fulton Hill community.

A man was found dead in a home in Fulton Hill in the 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue.

Investigators say that they are considering the death as being suspicious.

