Chesterfield hotel briefly evacuated due to smoking HVAC unit

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield hotel was briefly evacuated early Tuesday morning after a heating and cooling unit malfunctioned.

Fire crews were called to the Holiday Inn Express on Midlothian Turnpike after a HVAC unit in one of the rooms started smoking.

The incident was quickly resolved, and all hotel guests were allowed to return to their rooms.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.