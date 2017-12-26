Businesses experience exchanges to go along with holiday returns

RICHMOND, VA (WRIC) — With people using the days after Christmas gift returns, local businesses are experiencing a positive trend of customers still spending money when they come back to the store.

While returns for some gifts are necessary because they can’t be exchanged, items like clothing can be, and that means sales are not affected.

Mark Bowen is the Marketing and Operations Manager at Westchester Commons where he said the return trend is going down.

“In talking to the retailers this morning they’ve seen fewer returns,” Bowen said. “One, in particular, has seen fewer returns than they’ve seen in years. The other retailers are seeing more of an exchange. It’s not something they’re coming back and getting a refund for.”

According to Sarah Koski of Zest Clothing and Company in Carytown, customers coming in for a return and possible exchange opens the door to build relationships.

“Buying apparel for others is challenging sometimes because we might know the size or taste but we really want to give them a nice gift,” says Koski. “We don’t look at them as returns but we look at it as continuing to build relationships with customers so we can meet their needs.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.