Police: Masked gunman robs 360 Express Mart

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a man who robbed the 360 Express Mart Sunday.

Just before 7 p.m., a man entered the Moseley-area convenience store located in the 16000 block of Hull Street Road and demanded money, according to a spokesperson with Chesterfield County Police Department. The unknown suspect was armed with a handgun and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. No one was injured.

Police described the suspect as a black male with a thin build, standing 5’7″ inches tall.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a blue hooded jacket, dark pants, brown boots, a black hat and a blue bandanna covering his face.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804)-748-1251 or Crime Solvers (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

