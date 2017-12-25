14 buildings damaged in Christmas morning fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A fire caused damage to more than a dozen businesses in Chesterfield early Monday morning, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS Assistant Fire Chief John Boatwright.

Just after 7 a.m., Chesterfield firefighters responded to the 3700 block of Hendricks Road off of Hull Street for a “commercial building fire,” Boatwright added.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the unoccupied buildings, Boatwright said.

The blaze was contained about an hour and a half later. No one was injured.

Treated as a second alarm fire because of “small, unknown quantities of gasoline and liquids present,” and “a heavy response team,” Boatwright said the blaze caused damage to 14 businesses.

Some of the buildings were used for storage and others for day-to-day operations.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious, Boatwright said. The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire damages 14 buildings in Chesterfield View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

___

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.