“We have become lifelong friends,” Military mothers honor children who are away from home for Christmas

Usually it’s a band of brothers.

But in Central Virginia — it is a band of mothers.

Women leaning on each other throughout the year — even during Christmas — while their sons and daughters fight for our country.

“You know a lot of these kids are overseas,” said President of Blue Star Families of Richmond, Nancy Gefvert. “One child is in Dubai, one child is going to Italy, one is in South Korea, Afghanistan or Iraq, so this is a time when typically your family is home with you but these children are not.”

Each December these moms celebrate Christmas and decorate a tree at the Virginia War Memorial.

The different colored ornaments represent somebody’s son or daughter — forever a child in the eyes of these mothers.

“Well you know my son is still my baby and there’s a baby who may be 6’4 and he’s a rough tough Navy Seal, but he’s still my baby and they’re still our children even though they are adults,” said Gefvert.

The gold stars on the tree honor the children lost in war.

Eileen Osmolski is a Gold Star Mother whose son, John, died while serving with the Army’s 82nd Airborne division in February 2008.

“From a loss, for any mother, they need to be in a group of ladies that love them and care for them,” said Osmolski.

Nearly 10 years after her son’s death, Osmolski still hangs ornaments to honor John at Christmas, while taking time to remember his zest for life.

“How joyous the stories are, the memories of John,” said Osmolski.

She has gratitude for the women who lift her up all year long — especially during the holidays.

Osmolski describes and bond and cameraderie among these mothers.

“We know these women — their sons and daughters are in hard places this Christmas and they still embrace me,” said Osmolski.