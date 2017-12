Richmond, Va. (WRIC) – All 375,000 tickets in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle have now been sold. The final ticket was bought at 8:48 p.m. Sunday, December 24.

On New Year’s Day, three tickets will be drawn to win $1 million each; five tickets will each win $100,000; and 500 tickets will win $500 each.

