Police: Teenager killed at Christmas Eve gathering in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot to death at a Christmas Eve gathering in Colonial Heights Sunday night.

Police said the incident happened in the 500 block of Riverview Road in Colonial Heights.

According to police, someone pulled out a gun and fired among the group of people.

The teenager who was shot was taken to Tri-Cities ER, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the person who fire the weapon is in police custody.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.